It happened around 10:30 at the intersection at Niagara Falls Blvd and Sheridan.

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Multiple cars were involved in an overnight accident in the Town of Tonawanda.

It happened around 10:30 Wednesday at the intersection at Niagara Falls Blvd and Sheridan.

We reached out to Town of Tonawanda Police and we'll provide an update when it becomes available.