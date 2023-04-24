Buffalo man pleads guilty to killing girlfriend and his mother

Charles Jones pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter in court Monday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After withdrawing his guilty plea last month, Charles Jones has once again pleaded guilty to charges for the deaths of his girlfriend and his mother.

Jones' girlfriend, Jacquetta Lee, was found dead inside her Main Street apartment on July 18, 2019, by family members.

The following month, Jones' mother was found in a closet inside her apartment on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo. He was 24 years old at the time of his arrest. It came after a standoff with Buffalo Police outside his mother's apartment building.

He faces 50 years in prison when he is sentenced

Jones originally pleaded guilty to the crimes, but for the last year and a half, he has been asking to have his plea withdrawn.

The request was granted last month by Erie County Court Judge Sheila A. DiTullio.

Attorneys who represented Jones in the past argued that due to the pandemic, they could not have confidential communication with their clients. As a result, they said they were not effective.

The judge stated in the decision that Jones was not afforded "meaningful representation."

"In reaching this decision, this court is not making a general pronouncement that all guilty pleas entered during the pandemic were somehow compromised; they were not," she wrote.