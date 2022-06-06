Alice Cooper to perform in Buffalo September 13

The singer announced his 2022 tour schedule on Monday. Cooper will perform at Shea's Performing Arts Center on September 13.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Alice Cooper will be bringing his 'Detroit Muscle' tour to Buffalo later this year.

Cooper, who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2011, is currently on a European tour through July, and will be back on the road again in September.

The VIP tickets pre-sale begins Tuesday, June 7 at 10 a.m. EST. Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, June 10 at 10 a.m. EST. You can purchase tickets through the Shea’s Buffalo Box Office or Ticketmaster.com.