Garth Brooks tickets go on sale next week

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Garth Brooks announced Wednesday morning that tickets for his upcoming show at Highmark Stadium will go on sale next week.

Tickets will officially go on sale on Friday, June 17 at 10 a.m. There will be an eight ticket limit.

Tickets were originally scheduled to go on sale on May 20 for his concert on July 23; however, the country artist said he was postponing the sale in light of the Buffalo mass shooting.

Following the shooting Brooks released a statement saying, "At some point, the healing in Buffalo will begin and the city will sing again. But for now, we pause out of respect for what the great community of Buffalo is going through, and we stand besides all of those who are hurting and confused by such an unthinkable act."

The superstar known for such hits as 'Friends in Low Places' and 'The Dance' is the number one selling solo artist in U.S. history with 157 million records sold.

This is Brooks' first time in Buffalo in over seven years and his last major stadium concert appearance in the New York state/Ontario/Pennsylvania region.

There are three ways to buy tickets when they go on sale:

www.ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks

The Garth Brooks Line at Ticketmaster 1-877-654-2784

The Ticketmaster app on your mobile device

All seats are reserved for $98.95 all inclusive. All COVID rules will apply.