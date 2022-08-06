x
Garth Brooks tickets go on sale next week

Tickets will officially go on sale on Friday, June 17 at 10 a.m. There will be an eight ticket limit.
Credit: Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP
FILE - In this March 4, 2020, file photo, country star Garth Brooks performs on stage during the 2020 Gershwin Prize Honoree's Tribute Concert at the DAR Constitution Hall in Washington. Brooks said he will be reassessing whether to continue his stadium tour because of the rising number of COVID-19 cases. In a statement issued on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, Brooks said he is still scheduled to play the next two shows scheduled in Kansas City and Lincoln, Nebraska, but will not put tickets on sale for the next planned stop, Seattle in September. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Garth Brooks announced Wednesday morning that tickets for his upcoming show at Highmark Stadium will go on sale next week.

Tickets will officially go on sale on Friday, June 17 at 10 a.m. There will be an eight ticket limit.

Tickets were originally scheduled to go on sale on May 20 for his concert on July 23; however, the country artist said he was postponing the sale in light of the Buffalo mass shooting.

Following the shooting Brooks released a statement saying, "At some point, the healing in Buffalo will begin and the city will sing again. But for now, we pause out of respect for what the great community of Buffalo is going through, and we stand besides all of those who are hurting and confused by such an unthinkable act."

The superstar known for such hits as 'Friends in Low Places' and 'The Dance' is the number one selling solo artist in U.S. history with 157 million records sold.

This is Brooks' first time in Buffalo in over seven years and his last major stadium concert appearance in the New York state/Ontario/Pennsylvania region.

There are three ways to buy tickets when they go on sale:

All seats are reserved for $98.95 all inclusive. All COVID rules will apply.

Fans can go to Ticketmaster.com/GarthBrooks and click on 'On Sale Tips & Hints' to create an account or refresh their existing Ticketmaster account for quicker purchasing.

