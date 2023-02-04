20th year mounted for meals drive

BUFFALO, N.Y. — One of Buffalo's best Easter traditions returned to the Broadway Market Sunday.
The Erie County Sheriff's Office Mounted Reserve Unit saddled up for its annual "Mounted for Meals Food and Fund Drive." This is the 20th year for the fundraiser.
Members set up outside the market asking for donations to help the Response to Love Center. Sister Mary Johnice with Response to Love tells 2 on Your Side today's drive will go a long way, saying "The canned goods that will be given will be used in the dining room as well as the food pantry. Some of the funds that come in will be used for extra food that we need especially because of budget cuts that have happened."
The Broadway Market will have extended hours all week long before closing down on Easter and reopening on Dyngus Day. You can read more about it here.