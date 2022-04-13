Motorcyclist dies after crash in Wheatfield

The sheriff's office says a car in front of the motorcycle slowed down for another car to make a turn and the motorcycle didn't stop in time.

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office said a motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Wheatfield Tuesday morning.

It happened just before noon on Niagara Falls Boulevard just south of Ellicott Creek.

