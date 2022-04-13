Motorcyclist dies after crash in Wheatfield

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office said a motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Wheatfield Tuesday morning.
It happened just before noon on Niagara Falls Boulevard just south of Ellicott Creek.
The sheriff's office says a car in front of the motorcycle slowed down for another car to make a turn and the motorcycle didn't stop in time. The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased shortly after the accident.
The name of the motorcyclist is being withheld pending notification of the family. The investigation is still ongoing the Niagara County Sheriff's Office said.