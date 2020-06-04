BUFFALO, N.Y. — Reddy Bikeshare will reopen so that individuals can use their bikes as a means of transportation to get essentials, as well as a way to maintain physical and mental health.

“We are here for our community; Reddy bikes are a source of relaxation and physically distant fun to help people get through this extremely challenging time,” said Jennifer White, marketing and communications director for Reddy Bikeshare. “We believe that a daily bike ride delivers a sense of peace and comfort, and acts as a healthy break from this new normal.”

Reddy says they're just one of many bikeshares across the county to remain open through social distancing. Reddy is considered an essential transportation service.

The cost of an annual pass will be discounted through the end of April, from $55 to only one dollar, with an additional cost of $0.01 per minute to ride.

Reddy bikes will also now have hand sanitizer attached to them for riders to use before and after they ride. Independent Health will also be providing complementary hand sanitizers (while supplies last) at several locations including Bidwell Parkway, Broadway Market, Delaware Park, as well as inside the Niagara Falls Amtrak Station.

The Fleet Team, which manages the bikes, are increasing their cleaning efforts. They will disinfect bikes frequently, especially the most touched spots on a bike, such as the hand-grips, seat, seat lever, u-locks and keypad. The team is wearing gloves and facial covers, as well as washing their hands often while working on the bikes.

To sign up, you can click here or download the Social Bicycles app to sign up.

For more information, you can also contact Jennifer White at jen@reddybikeshare.com or 716-407-7474.