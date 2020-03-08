Local bike shops say in the midst of shortage, parts are also hard to come by

Shop owners say they're not sure when new bikes or parts will be widely available again

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic, bike shops are slammed right now, and they say it's not just the shortage of bikes, but also the lack of parts that's becoming a challenge.

Rick's Cycle Shop in Allentown is one of the oldest operating bike shops in the country, serving many people who ride their bikes to work as well as entry level riders. They started the year off with about 350 new bikes and 400-500 used ones. They sold through almost all of them by the end of May. With gyms still closed and so many summer activities cancelled, people have still wanted to get out and ride, so they've been pulling their older bikes out of storage, many of which need repairs.

"We didn't really have any anticipation, but as we started seeing some industry trends, certain parts start running out, we tried to stock up what we could but limited by space as well," Rick's Manager Mitchell Szczur-Benz told 2 On Your Side. "I'm thinking the next couple months we'll start seeing more bikes coming in, but the demand is so high and the supply right now is almost non-existent. Even if we start getting back up to where we should be, it's still going to take a while to get everyone who wants a bike on a bike, unfortunately. "