More growth on order for Kelton Enterprises, one of Tim Hortons' largest franchisees systemwide

BUFFALO, N.Y. — While it may seem like there’s a Tim Hortons on just about every corner in Western New York, the region’s largest franchisee says the region is still ripe with opportunity, as are other cities just down the Thruway.

Before year-end, Kelton Enterprises will grow from 33 to 35 stores: The Amherst-based company is opening another store in downtown Buffalo, this one on Niagara Street, plus its second store in Rochester. That follows the Sept. 1 opening of a store they took over in North Chili, Kelton’s first in the Rochester market.

That growth is a direct result of ongoing demand from customers who just can’t get enough Tim’s.