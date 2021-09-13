Delaware North reopens downtown Buffalo headquarters

Delaware North expects about 300 local employees to return to in-office work, though it remains optional.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Delaware North has reopened its downtown Buffalo headquarters to nearly 500 associates, the company said today.

The Buffalo-based concessions and gambling firm will mandate vaccines for any Buffalo-based employees who want to work from 250 Delaware Ave., where it occupies the top six floors.

Delaware North expects about 300 local employees to return to in-office work, though it remains optional. Employees will be able to work full-time from the office or choose a hybrid model. They are also being allowed to work remotely if they prefer. The company is dubbing that new model Flex@Work.