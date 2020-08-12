Catholic Health launches training ambulance for first responders

The training ambulance will allow EMTs and fire personnel hands-on training at the site of their agency.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Catholic Health announced Tuesday it will offer a new fully-equipped mobile simulation unit for the training of first responders at emergency medical service agencies.

The organization says this unit is the first one in Western New York and will travel throughout the region.

“You can pretty much simulate any kind of emergency situation in this fully functioning ambulance,” said CJ Urlaub, Catholic Health Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, Integration & Care Delivery- Niagara County, and President of Mount St. Mary’s Hospital.

“Being in the back of our mobile simulation unit is totally different than being in a classroom, so this real-world training will help support the ongoing development of our first responders," added Urlaub.

The ambulance used to be used by Lewiston 1 Fire company, and was purchased by Catholic Health when the fire company was upgrading their equipment.

Catholic Health's Lead EMS Liaison Emily Rowles said that by providing better training through the simulation unit, EMS will be able to improve care to patients, which will then also improve patient outcomes. Local EMS partners agree that this will benefit the region.