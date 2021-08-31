Mold discovered at Prospect Elementary School; school closed Wednesday for professional cleaning

Students and staff are being told not to go to Prospect Elementary School on Wednesday.

SALAMANCA, N.Y. — As many local school districts prepare to welcome students back to class this week, one elementary school in Salamanca will have a delayed start.

The Salamanca City Central School District posted on its official Facebook page Monday that the Prospect Elementary School will not be open on Wednesday, September 1 to accept students due to an "environmental impact."

Last week the school district says it discovered what they suspected to be mold and called in Stohl Environmental to do testing. The test results came back Monday indicating positive levels for "Aspergillus/Penicillium."

While the school was waiting for the test results, the district says the school's building and grounds personnel cleaned the impacted areas. Now a professional remediation service has been hired to immediately conduct a professional cleaning of the building.

At this time, students and staff are being told not to go to Prospect Elementary School on Wednesday. The school district hopes that this will only be a one-day delay.

The district also notes that lunches will be available for students on Wednesday, for outdoor delivery only, at the elementary school from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.