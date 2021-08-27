Dunkirk makes traffic changes in light of increased enrollment at Middle School

Among the changes, effective immediately, the intersection of Eagle and 5th streets will now be a four-way stop.

DUNKIRK, N.Y. — If your travels take you through Dunkirk or if you're a parent with a child attending the Middle School this year, there are some traffic changes you need to know about.

The modifications came out of a recent meeting between the school district and city's public safety committees as a result of increased enrollment at the school this year. The changes include:

The intersection of Eagle and 5th streets will now be a four-way stop.

The current parking area on the Eagle Street side of the school will now be converted to a Bus Loop for bus drop off.

The Bus Loop on the Swan Street side will now become the Parent Drop Off and parents should enter the Loop by coming north on Swan Street from 6th Street and make a right turn into the loop.

There will be no left turns into the Parent Drop Off on Swan Street for vehicles travelling south on Swan Street from 5th Street. This will allow traffic to keep moving and prevent children from having to cross the road in front of traffic.

A crossing guard will be at 5th and Swan streets to cross children so they can get to the School Drop Off entrance on the Swan Street side of the building as well.