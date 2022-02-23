Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert issued for Niagara Falls woman

Mary Donoughe was last seen on Tuesday, Feb. 22 around 5:30 p.m. on Linwood Avenue in the City of Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A missing Vulnerable Adult Alert has been issued for a Niagara Falls woman.

The alert was issued early Wednesday morning for Mary Donoughe, 74. Donoughe is a missing vulnerable adult with dementia and may be in need of medical attention.

Donoughe was last seen on Tuesday, Feb. 22 around 5:30 p.m. on Linwood Avenue in the City of Niagara Falls. She is believed to be on foot.

Donoughe is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 116 pounds. She has gray hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a red striped shirt, a light blue coat, blue jeans and gray sneakers.