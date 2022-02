David Jeffery was involved in a car accident Wednesday morning and has been missing since.

ASHFORD, N.Y. — The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office is investigating a missing person that was involved in a car accident early Wednesday morning in the Town of Ashford.

David Jeffery's blue Ford F150 was found around 3:30 in the morning in a small embankment on Rock Spring Road. Jeffery was not found at the scene and has not been heard from since.