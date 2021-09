Natasha Rees, 15, was last seen Sunday, September 12 around 6 p.m.

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — City of Tonawanda Police need your help locating a missing teenager.

She is described as a white female. She is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds. She has brown hair with blonde streaks.

She may be riding a black and purple bicycle.