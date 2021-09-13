Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office asking for public's help locating missing vulnerable adult

FREDONIA, N.Y. — The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to locate a missing vulnerable adult.
Laura Wilcox, 58, was last seen on Friday, Sept. 10 around 4 p.m. on Route 20 in the Village of Fredonia. She was later spotted in Silver Creek on Friday around 5 p.m.
Wilcox is a missing vulnerable adult with dementia. Deputies say she may be in need of medical attention.
She was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, a gray hooded sweatshirt tied around her wait and blue floral pants. She is believed to be on foot, but deputies say she may have traveled to Dunkirk on a bus.
Wilcox is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 155 pounds. She has gray hair.
Anyone who has seen Laura Wilcox is asked to call 911 or call the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office at (716) 753-2131.