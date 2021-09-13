Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office asking for public's help locating missing vulnerable adult

Laura Wilcox, 58, is a missing vulnerable adult with dementia. Deputies say she may be in need of medical attention.

FREDONIA, N.Y. — The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to locate a missing vulnerable adult.

Laura Wilcox, 58, was last seen on Friday, Sept. 10 around 4 p.m. on Route 20 in the Village of Fredonia. She was later spotted in Silver Creek on Friday around 5 p.m.

Wilcox is a missing vulnerable adult with dementia. Deputies say she may be in need of medical attention.

She was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, a gray hooded sweatshirt tied around her wait and blue floral pants. She is believed to be on foot, but deputies say she may have traveled to Dunkirk on a bus.

Wilcox is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 155 pounds. She has gray hair.