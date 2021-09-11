58-year-old woman missing from Fredonia

Laura Wilcox was last seen on Route 20 in the village of Fredonia, Chautauqua County at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, September 10, and is believed to be walking.

FREDONIA, N.Y. — The Chautauqua County Sheriffs Office is looking for a missing woman.

The sheriff's office said Laura Wilcox, 58, is vulnerable due to her having dementia and may be in need of medical attention.

She was last seen on Route 20 in the village of Fredonia, Chautauqua County at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, September 10, and is believed to be walking.

Wilcox was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, gray hooded sweatshirt tied around her waist, and blue floral pants, as seen in the photo.