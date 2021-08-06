Jamestown Police asking for public's help locating missing teenager

Larissa Cirrincione, 16, of Ingram Borough, Pennsylvania, is not believed to be in danger.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — The Jamestown Police Department is looking for a runaway juvenile in the City of Jamestown.

The Ingram Borough Police Department is attempting to locate 16-year-old Larissa Cirrincione of Ingram Borough. She is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, and weighs 110 pounds. She has sandy blonde hair and hazel eyes.

She is not believed to be in danger. She is believed to be somewhere in Jamestown.