Jamestown Police asking for public's help locating missing teenager

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — The Jamestown Police Department is looking for a runaway juvenile in the City of Jamestown.
The Ingram Borough Police Department is attempting to locate 16-year-old Larissa Cirrincione of Ingram Borough. She is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, and weighs 110 pounds. She has sandy blonde hair and hazel eyes.
She is not believed to be in danger. She is believed to be somewhere in Jamestown.
If anyone sees Larissa, contact your local police station. If she is seen in Jamestown please call (716)-483-7536.