BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating Brandon Forsyth, who was last seen March 24 in the Town of Alden.

Forsyth is described as a 30-year-old white man who is 5 feet, 10 inches tall. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information to on Forsyth or his whereabouts is asked to call the Erie County Sheriff's Office at 716-858-2903 and refer to CL#22-021917.