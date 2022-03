Ahmed Mohammed left in the middle of the night in a black 2007 GMC Arcadia SUV.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — On Tuesday, the Cheektowaga Police put a call for the public's assistance in getting information on a missing person.

Mohammed's family and friends have had limited contact with him and say this behavior is unusual.