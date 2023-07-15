Missing: Buffalo Police ask for help in locating 11-year-old girl

Arriyal Smith was last seen on Burgard Place, near Bailey Avenue and Doat Street in the City of Buffalo.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are asking for help in locating a missing vulnerable teen, 11-year-old Arriyal Smith. She has autism and is non-verbal, according to New York State officials.

Arriyal was last seen around 1 p.m. Saturday on Burgard Place, near Bailey Avenue and Doat Street in the City of Buffalo.

Buffalo Police have described Arriyal as a Black girl who is 5 feet tall, weighs 100 pounds, has black hair worn in braids, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing black shorts and a pink T-shirt.

Anyone who has information regarding 11-year-old Arriyal Smith's whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.