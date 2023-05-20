Poloncarz: Erie County will not declare 'morally repugnant' state of emergency over migrants

"I won't be declaring a state of emergency regarding the possibility that legal asylum seekers may be housed in our county," Mark Poloncarz said.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County will not declare a state of emergency to address migrants, County Executive Mark Poloncarz confirmed on Saturday.

"I won't be declaring a state of emergency regarding the possibility that legal asylum seekers may be housed in our county," he said. "I will not be issuing an emergency order prohibiting the housing of such persons. Not only is such an order illegal, it is morally repugnant."

Niagara, Orleans, Genesee, Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties all declared a state of emergency during this past week. Officials in those counties said those preventative measures were taken to help with social services and community groups.

RELATED ARTICLE: Veterans evicted from hotels to make room for migrants was a hoax

Poloncarz pushed back against that notion when it came to Erie County.

"Unless you are a Native American, all of us are the descendants of immigrants, some who were forced to come through slavery," Poloncarz said Saturday in a statement. "You would think that the sons and daughters of immigrants would welcome new peoples to our land.

"However, the history of our country is replete with xenophobic attacks against immigrants who don't look, speak, or pray like us."

Poloncarz also expressed his opposition to some measures that are being used in other counties. For example, Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti said his office would enforce fines for hotel owner who enters into a contract with New York City or New York State.

"Not only is such an order illegal under Title I of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, it is morally repugnant," he said.

I won't be declaring a state of emergency regarding the possibility that legal asylum seekers may be housed in our county. I will not be issuing an emergency order prohibiting the housing of such persons. Not only is such an order illegal, it is morally repugnant. Full statement: pic.twitter.com/K8iT7253PE — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) May 20, 2023