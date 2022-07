The project is expected to take about seven weeks.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Merriweather Library is in line for a serious sprucing up starting Monday, July 25.

While the approximately seven week project is underway, the library will remain open during its regular hours.

Improvements to handicap accessibility, curbs, signage and storm drains are some of the work scheduled to be done. The library's parking lot will also be repaved.