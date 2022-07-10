Lackawanna Public Library celebrates 100th anniversary

The library was built in 1922 with a donation from industrialist Andrew Carnegie, who gave money to establish several libraries across the country.

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. — The Lackawanna Public Library is marking its 100th anniversary.

A centennial celebration was held Sunday at that Steel City landmark on Ridge Road. Among those on hand was Sal Bordonaro, who served as the emcee at the event, and who worked at the library for 18 years.

To those who suggest the century-old structure has fallen behind the times, he says you shouldn't judge a book by its cover.

"This library, thank goodness to grants and to the City of Lackawanna and its largess over the years, although we could use more, has invested in this building bringing it up to contemporary expectations," Bordonaro said.

The library was built in 1922 with a donation from industrialist Andrew Carnegie, who gave money to establish several libraries across the country.

Lackawanna's library was one of the last so-called Carnegie libraries to be constructed.