Members of dissolved police advisory board hold public meeting

The meeting was about two initiatives they hope to get on the November ballot.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Thursday night, the members of Buffalo's dissolved police advisory board held a public meeting to push a few initiatives they hope to make on the November ballot.

One of their proposals is to form an independent police oversight board. Right now there are two boards, one for the common council and one for the mayor's office.

The other proposal is to add two at-large common council seats.

"I feel like our current common council is not diverse enough. Through my research, I did see when we had the at-large seats, there was more benefits of having an at-large common council member. They were able to do things that your district common council member may not directly can do," said Dominique Calhoun, Police Advisory Board Co-Chair.

The goal is to get around 10,000 signatures on their petition.

The deadline to present a signed petition to the Common Council to make this fall's ballot is June 29.