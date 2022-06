The cost of the project, once pegged at $35 million, has risen to $65 million because of construction and supply chain costs.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A North Buffalo housing project that targets students at the University at Buffalo and other colleges is being revived.

Blackfish Investments LLC of Provo, Utah, will partner with McGuire Development Co. on the Rails on Main housing project at 2929 Main St. at Hertel Avenue.

The cost of the project, once pegged at $35 million, has risen to $65 million because of construction and supply chain costs.