Mayor on Buffalo school zone speed cameras: 'People are slowing down'

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Common Councilmember Rasheed N.C. Wyatt will introduce a new resolution on the school speed zone cameras at next week's Common Council meeting.

It would deem the cameras a failure. If the council votes to get rid of them, they must get at least six voted to override a veto by Mayor Byron Brown, who supports the program.

2 On Your Side on Saturday asked the mayor if he would support the Common Council if they get enough votes.

"We know that the program is now seeing compliance," Mayor Brown said. "People are slowing down. That's important."

"But I'm always open to listening to the council, working with the council, debating and communicating with the council, so we'll see what the other members want to do with the resolution, and the legislation, that has been introduced by the one council member."

Mayor Brown added he believes it's important to have the program because there has been too much speeding in the city's neighborhoods, especially around schools.

“Between the number of issues that we've had with the rollout and the number of times the council has tried to work with the administration, it just hasn't worked," Wyatt, who represents the University District, told 2 On Your Side earlier this week.