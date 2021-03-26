The resolution would declare the city speed camera program a failure and would mandate their removal.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo common council member Rasheed Wyatt is planning on introducing a resolution at next week's meeting that would mandate the removal of all speed cameras.

In a copy of the resolution obtained by 2 On Your Side, the speed zone camera program would be declared a failure.

The resolution reads in part:

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED: That the Common Council of the City of Buffalo requires the Commissioner of Parking to issue refund checks within 90 calendar days of this resolution’s passage for all speed camera citation payments received by the City of Buffalo and Sensys Gatso USA, Inc. for which the associated speed camera citation was not issued in accordance with all provisions of New York State Vehicle & Traffic Law §1180-D.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED: That the Common Council of the City of Buffalo requires the Commissioners of Parking and Public Works to remove and replace every speed camera on a thoroughfare designated under City Code §479-4 with an appropriately sited solar LED radar speed sign (retail price approx. $3,015) no later than September 1, 2021.

The resolution also indicates that no additional speed zone cameras can be installed in the City of Buffalo without the approval of the Common Council. It would also require the public works department to add "SCHOOL" markings on roads where speed cameras once were. In addition to those road markings, all crosswalks would need to be clearly identified.