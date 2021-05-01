Mayor Brown announces dome and light in each window at City Hall to be lit Tuesday night in honor of George Arthur

Former Common Council President died on Christmas Day at the age of 87.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo City Hall will shine brightly Tuesday night in honor and tribute to one of the Queen City's long time public servants

George Arthur spent 55 years in service to the community, 26 of them on Buffalo's Common Council and 12 of them as Council President. One of the Black community's most prominent leaders and outspoken voices, Arthur died on Christmas Day at the age of 87.

Mayor Byron Brown said the dome of City Hall and each window within will be lit white overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning in Arthur's honor. The mayor has also called on the Buffalo Landmark Illumination Team (LIT) to light their structures in his memory as well.

"George K. Arthur was a beacon of hope to the City of Buffalo, which is why this first-of-a-kind tribute is a fitting memorial", said the mayor. "He fought for equity, opportunity and fairness every day of his life and the City of Buffalo is a better place because of his efforts. We must ensure that future generations never forget George K. Arthur's legacy. He is yet another example of how the actions of one person can be a spark to ignite positive change in our community."