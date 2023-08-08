Chadwick Bay Marina operator in hot water after allegations of cheating in Dunkirk fishing tournament

Peter Smith, who became the Chadwick Bay Marina's operator in late June is facing allegations of cheating in the Walleye fishing tournament among other charges.

DUNKIRK, N.Y. — The operator of Chadwick Bay Marina, Peter Smith, is facing allegations of cheating in the Bart’s Cove Walleye Duel tournament that took place Saturday and Sunday, July 29 and 30.

According to the Niagara Gazette, Mark Mohr, the tournament's director, disqualified Smith after he was allegedly caught shoving fish into the walleye to make them weigh more.

2 On Your Side spoke with the City of Dunkirk's Director of Planning and Development Vince DeJoy about the issue.

"It's extremely important. That type of character to compete on an honest level is extremely important," DeJoy said.

2 On Your Side also spoke with local residents at the Dunkirk City Pier about their thoughts.

"Shocked. He's a figure of the community, people know who he is," Bethany Pigman said. "To win something by cheating is not really winning."

"There should be no reason to bring in a metal detector to scan fish," Billy Torres added. "You gotta do what you gotta do to protect those guys who are out there honestly."

Torres added he competed in a tournament a few years ago and fell short a few ounces. He added he moved on and it was not a "big deal."

Smith was named operator of the Marina in late June and has since gotten into some hot water.

The Marina is technically owned by the City of Dunkirk but is leased out. The County of Chautauqua Industrial Development Agency Board approved a debt transfer on June 27 from the previous owner to Smith.

Aside from the cheating, Smith also got charged in July in the Town of Sheridan. The New York State Police filed an "extreme risk protection order" against Smith in Chautauqua County's Supreme Court.

New York's Unified Court System states that an extreme risk protection order is issued when a person may be dangerous to themselves or others.

According to the Gazette, Smith allegedly entered a property and fired three rounds from a .45-caliber pistol at a locked barn door. He got out after posting a $200,000 bond. He then returned to the property, writing "Confess or die" on the side of the victim's home in orange paint, which was found at his home.

The Post-Journal reports that Smith believed the property is home to someone he thinks stole from him.

Smith was charged with burglary with a weapon, criminal mischief, and reckless endangerment for the first incident according to the Gazette.

The second incident got Smith charged with second-degree menacing, criminal mischief, and stalking. Dunkirk City Mayor Willie Rosas issued a statement on July 31 regarding the incidents:

"It is impossible to predict circumstances that lead to criminal charges against Mr. Smith. While the marina’s future operation under Smith’s ownership is clouded, the CCIDA and partners are committed to continuing work that identifies and backs projects supporting development not just within Dunkirk’s waterfront neighborhood, but also, across the City of Dunkirk and northern Chautauqua County as a whole," the statement in the release read.

"The Dunkirk Marina is one of our biggest economic drivers," DeJoy said. "We were a little disturbed with what was reported on it [the tournament]."

Although Smith is the operator and leaseholder for the Marina, its future is now shrouded in doubt in lieu of the myriad of allegations.

"How do you feel accomplished?" Pigman said. "I know I wouldn't participate [in the tournament]."