National Walleye Tour Championships coming to Dunkirk

The National Walleye Tour Championships are coming to Dunkirk next week, from Aug. 24 to Aug 27.

DUNKIRK, N.Y. — Football has the Super Bowl. Baseball has the World Series. But in the sport of walleye fishing, it’s the 2022 National Walleye Tour that is coming to Dunkirk next week.

Forty of the nation's top pro and co-anglers are set to square off to determine the Lucas Oil Angler of the Year. However, it’s not just the heat of the competition Dunkirk director of planning and development Vince DeJoy is looking forward to about hosting the event next week.

“We want to make Dunkirk the walleye capital of the world, and fishing capital of at least the Great Lakes and Lake Erie,” he said. “But we see that as a way to attract further investment, both public and private.”

DeJoy says Dunkirk is expecting $300,000 of direct economic benefit from the tournament alone and is hoping it will propel its economy going forward with the goal of rehabbing the city and creating a more vibrant downtown and waterfront.