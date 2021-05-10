Man taken into custody following Jamestown standoff

Just before 6:30 p.m. Monday, Silk E. Spencer was surrendered to police and was taken into custody without incident.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — A 34-year-old man was taken into custody Monday evening following a standoff in Jamestown.

Jamestown Police say officers conducted a warrant check for a wanted felon just before 4:30 p.m. at a residence on W. Cowden Place. According to police, Silk E. Spencer was wanted on multiple felony warrants from previous incidents, including felony assault, felony aggravated family offense and robbery.

When officers arrived at the residence, Spencer reportedly fled through the house and barricaded himself in the basement. According to police, Spencer said he was armed and allegedly threatened to shoot and kill the officers.

Additional crews from New York State Police, Jamestown Police SWAT, Jamestown Fire Department, UPMC Paramedics and the Jamestown Police Crisis Resolution Team were called to the scene to assist.

Just before 6:30 p.m. Spencer surrendered to police and was taken into custody without incident. Spencer was taken to jail where he is awaiting arraignment.