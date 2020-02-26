BUFFALO, N.Y. — A standoff situation shut down part of Buffalo's West Side Wednesday afternoon.

The SWAT team was out on Dewitt Street after neighbors saw a naked woman screaming for help in the street and called police.

Police say upon arrival, officers were informed that a man tried dragging the woman back into the house and fired a round from a handgun. The man then locked himself in the house and refused to come out.

Buffalo Police were able to negotiate his surrender. However, they are still looking into what exactly happened.

Police have not announced any charges at this point.

