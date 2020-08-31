West Seneca standoff ends peacefully after five hours

Police say a man was armed with a knife and volunteer firefighters had to rescue a woman and her child from a second story bathroom of the home.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — Police say a domestic dispute led to an overnight standoff on Seneca St. in West Seneca.

Authorities say the incident started shortly before 3 a.m. Monday when a woman called police to say she and her boyfriend had argued and he was distraught and was walking around with a large butcher knife threatening to harm police.

Members of the Vigilant Volunteer Fire Department arrived to rescue the woman and her two-year-old child from a second story bathroom while police started talking to the man. An attempt to taser him was unsuccessful.

Officers and a crisis intervention team were eventually able to establish a rapport with him and shortly after 8:30 a.m., he put the knife down, walked out of the house and calmly surrendered.