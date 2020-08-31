West Seneca standoff ends peacefully after five hours

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — Police say a domestic dispute led to an overnight standoff on Seneca St. in West Seneca.
Authorities say the incident started shortly before 3 a.m. Monday when a woman called police to say she and her boyfriend had argued and he was distraught and was walking around with a large butcher knife threatening to harm police.
Members of the Vigilant Volunteer Fire Department arrived to rescue the woman and her two-year-old child from a second story bathroom while police started talking to the man. An attempt to taser him was unsuccessful.
Officers and a crisis intervention team were eventually able to establish a rapport with him and shortly after 8:30 a.m., he put the knife down, walked out of the house and calmly surrendered.
The 25-year-old is now in custody and was taken to a hospital for evaluation.