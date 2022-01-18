More charges filed against suspect in Jamestown fatal accident

A Chautauqua County Grand Jury has charged 58-year-old Randall Rolison with three counts of felony criminal possession of a weapon.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — The suspect in a fatal New Year's Eve hit and run accident in Jamestown is now facing additional charges.

Rolison is accused of striking and killing 15-year-old Alexis Catherine Hughan, who was crossing West 6th Street when she was hit by an 18-wheel car carrier tractor-trailer.

Police say Rolison was behind the wheel and allegedly did not stop and continued driving away from the scene. He was later stopped on Fairmount Avenue in Lakewood by officers from the Lakewood-Busti Police Department.

The investigation into that accident led to a search of a storage unit in Busti belonging to Rolison. The unit was searched January 7 and resulted in the discovery of three unregistered handguns.

Rolison was arraigned on the weapons charges Tuesday morning in Chautauqua County Court.

Police say additional charges in the fatal accident are possible pending the results of blood toxicology from the New York State Police Crime Lab in Albany.