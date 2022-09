Buffalo Police say that one of the drivers had to be extricated from the vehicle by Buffalo Firefighters.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Around 6:15 a.m. Wednesday, Buffalo Police responded to an accident on Genesee Street.

At the intersection of Genesee Street and Kerns Avenue, three vehicles were involved in an accident.

Authorities report that one of the motorists had to be extricated from the vehicle by Buffalo Firefighters.

Three people were taken to ECMC to be treated for their injuries.