NFTA Police investigating fatal accident

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA) is investigating a fatal accident in Buffalo on Friday morning.

The accident happened around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Sycamore Street and Jefferson Avenue.

Detectives say a car hit a parked pick-up truck, then smashed into the front of an NFTA Metro bus that was stopped picking up passengers.

The driver of the car was declared dead at the scene. The driver of the Metro bus and a passenger were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.