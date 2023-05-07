Man dies in crash near Niagara Falls Golf Course

The crash happened Sunday morning in the 4300 block of Porter Road.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls police say a man is dead after a crash Sunday morning near the Niagara Falls Golf Course.

According to officers, the 39-year-old was driving west down Porter Road, when he entered the eastbound lanes, hitting a utility poll.

The man's 2002 Chevy Tahoe then hit a portable sign for the golf course before landing in an embankment.

The Police Department, Fire Department, and AMR attempted to save the man's life, but he died at the scene.

His identity is being withheld, pending notification of the family.

Investigators closed the road for appr oximately five hours Sunday morning, to gather evidence and crews to repair the damage.