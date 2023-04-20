14-year-old killed in Thruway accident

The New York State Police released the name of the Pennsylvania teen who was driving.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — New York State Police say a 14-year-old from Pennsylvania was behind the wheel of a vehicle when it crashed on the I-90 in West Seneca earlier this month.

On Thursday, Troopers released the name of the Pennsylvania teen who was driving and ultimately died in the crash on I-90 eastbound near Route 400 on April 8.

Troopers said Sanaullah Abid of Erie was driving a Nissan Rogue at a high speed when they collided with a FedEx freightliner tractor trailer. The Nissan then hit a center barrier and caught fire.

Abid was the only person in the Nissan. They were declared dead at the scene.