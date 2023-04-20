14-year-old killed in Thruway accident

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — New York State Police say a 14-year-old from Pennsylvania was behind the wheel of a vehicle when it crashed on the I-90 in West Seneca earlier this month.
On Thursday, Troopers released the name of the Pennsylvania teen who was driving and ultimately died in the crash on I-90 eastbound near Route 400 on April 8.
Troopers said Sanaullah Abid of Erie was driving a Nissan Rogue at a high speed when they collided with a FedEx freightliner tractor trailer. The Nissan then hit a center barrier and caught fire.
Abid was the only person in the Nissan. They were declared dead at the scene.
Daniel Vazquez Jr., 54, of Rochester was driving the FedEx truck. He was not injured in the crash.