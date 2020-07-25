Man dies following boating accident in Niagara River

He jumped off the vessel to go for a swim but was quickly overtaken by a strong current and went under water.

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A man died following a boating accident that happened shortly before 5 p.m. Friday in the Niagara River, just east of Gratwick Park.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says the man was on a mid-sized vessel that was anchored at the time. He jumped off the vessel to go for a swim but was quickly overtaken by a strong current and went under water.

Moments later, the vessel's operator found the man, who was eventually taken to DeGraff Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The man's name is being withheld for now so that the family can be notified.