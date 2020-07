Police say a 29-year-old Niagara Falls man was shot Tuesday afternoon and died as a result of his injuries.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Niagara Falls Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon in the area of Ferry Avenue and 12th Street.

Police say a 29-year-old Niagara Falls man was shot around 5:35 p.m. and died as a result of his injuries. The man's name is being withheld by police out of respect for the family.

No arrests have been made at this time.