North Tonawanda man arrested after crossing into Canada without stopping at customs

Niagara Regional Police say Harpreet Singh, 33, also damaged a police cruiser and bit a nurse.

NIAGARA FALLS, Ontario — A North Tonawanda man faces a long list of charges after police say he crossed into Canada from the US without stopping for Canadian Border officers.

Niagara Regional Police say they tried to pull over Harpreet Singh, 33, who they say was driving erratically, just after 2 PM on Monday. They say Singh tried to avoid police and in the process damaged a police cruiser. During his arrest, the department says officers were assaulted and forced to use a Taser on Singh. One of the officers suffered minor injuries.

Singh was taken to a local hospital to be checked out. On the way there, police say he kicked at the cage of their patrol car. He's also accused of biting a nurse once he got to the hospital.

Damage to the cruiser that was struck is $7,000. Damage to the car that had its cage kicked in is set at $1,000.

A quantity of suspected Oxycodone and Hydrocodone was found in Singh's possession at the time of his arrest.

He's facing the following charges:

Operation while impaired - drugs,

Dangerous Operation

Flight from police officer

Assault peace officer with intent to resist arrest

Mischief under $5000

Possession of a controlled substance

Assault