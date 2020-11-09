Man dies after vehicle leaves road, strikes tree in Wheatfield

Deputies and medical personnel provided first aid at the scene, where the driver was declared dead. He was the only person in the vehicle.

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. — A man was pronounced dead at the scene after a vehicle left the road and struck a tree in the Town of Wheatfield Thursday afternoon.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened on Lockport Road, south of Niagara County Community College, around 4:30 p.m.

According to a preliminary sheriff's office investigation, the man's vehicle was heading west when it left the roadway on the north side, then struck a tree.

Deputies and medical personnel provided first aid at the scene, where he was declared dead. He was the only person in the vehicle.