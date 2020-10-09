60-year-old man dies in Lancaster car crash

Lancaster Police say the crash happened around 6:45 a.m., when the vehicle collided with a Waste Management garbage truck near Sheldon Avenue.

LANCASTER, N.Y. — A 60-year-old man died following a car crash that happened Wednesday morning in Lancaster.

Lancaster Police say the crash happened around 6:45 a.m., when a vehicle, heading east on Walden Avenue, collided with a Waste Management garbage truck near Sheldon Avenue.

Police say the man was extricated from the car and taken to St. Joseph's Hospital in Cheektowaga, where he later died.

The man who drove the Waste Management truck was not injured and is cooperating with Lancaster Police in the investigation.