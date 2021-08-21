Main-Transit Fire Department hosts friendly competition for New York firefighters

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — What do you get when you cross firefighting and a foot race? How about some friendly competition for New York fire crews.
The Main-Transit Fire Department held the New York State Championship Drill Saturday morning.
The day featured eight different events, including a bucket brigade race, a ladder race, and a hose race. The event is hosted every four years.
"It's a high-stress job we're working really hard all the time," said Scott Saxer, the president of the Main-Transit Fire Department. "We have neighboring companies cover our calls, spend a few hours with our families, and it's a great fundraiser for the department as well."
Unfortunately, Sunday's parade is canceled this year, but a lot of fans came out Saturday to cheer on their hometownfirefighters.