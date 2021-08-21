Firefighters from across the state compete in championship drill

The Transit Fire Department is one of the 40 teams that will be competing but is the only fire Matic team in the 716.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Fire companies from across the state will be competing in the New York State Championship Drill, Saturday.

The Transit Fire Department is one of the 40 teams that will be competing but is also the only fire matic team in the 716.

They will compete in eight different events in hopes to finish first after coming in second last year.

"We start with three men ladder and then there is a two-man ladder competition. With two different class vehicles, then there are hose races with two different class vehicles. There's a pumpkin contest and then there is an efficiency contest. There is on foot with eight men, or with eight firefighters I should say. Connect the hose to the hydrant and then trip to the target. The bucket brigade is just manpower."