Firefighter evaluated after crews battle blaze in Amherst

AMHERST, N.Y. — One firefighter was being evaluated for injuries after crews battled a blaze Sunday afternoon in Amherst.

A call was made at 11:26 a.m., reporting smoke coming from the rear of the home on the 200 block of Robin Hill Drive. Ensuing callers reported seeing flames showing from the back of the home and from the garage.

Crews from the Getzville, Main Transit, East Amherst, Williamsville and Snyder fire departments worked to extinguish the fire. The blaze was considered under control at 11:54 a.m. and was out at 12:06 p.m.