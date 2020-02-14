BUFFALO, N.Y. — 2 On Your Side got a look on Thursday at plans for the inside of Buffalo's tallest building.

M&T Bank has some big plans for Seneca One Tower.

And the bank shared some renderings Thursday of the work that's already underway for the tech hub that's going to take up 11 floors there and create 1,000 new jobs.

It's part of a revival of the building that already has 43North as its first tenant. The company just moved in this month.

