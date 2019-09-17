BUFFALO, N.Y. — M&T Bank’s quest to add 1,000 technology professionals is spurring changes in the interviewing and hiring process.

Goodbye to the days of one-on-one interviews with different people on different days, and job offers made weeks later. Hello, meet-and-greets, team interviews and offers made within 48 hours.

It’s all about agile recruiting. You can read more on Buffalo Business First's website.

